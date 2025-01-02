“Samsung wanted to buy my Les Paul. I didn’t want to sell it, so I threw out a stupid price and they said yes. I wish I hadn’t”: Billy Morrison tells the tale of two Les Pauls – one the bargain of the century, the other the one that got away

The Billy Idol guitarist shares his guitar-buying tips and undying love for Gibson guitars and Friedman heads – plus why he can’t be bothered to open his pedal tray…

Billy Morrison plays his Gold Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Custom in front of a dark-red stage at MusiCares 2019.
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In this edition of Bought & Sold, we welcome Billy Morrison, guitarist for both the Cult and Billy Idol, in for a chat about all things guitar.

This is a life-in-gear conversation: first guitars, dream electric guitars, and what sort of advice Morrison would give any player when buying an instrument. And, of course, no conversation like this would be complete without an answer to one of life's age-old quandaries: single-coils or humbuckers? Some struggle with that. Not Morrison.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and Music Radar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.