“You never know what you're gonna get when you go to a Billy Strings concert”: Billy Strings shreds Bark at the Moon dressed as a werewolf – and nails Jake E. Lee and Ozzy Osbourne’s parts

Billy Strings may be a Grammy-winning bluegrass great, but he's proven to be a dab hand at metal guitar, too, by nailing a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon dressed as a werewolf.

Taking the Halloween spirit in full stride, Strings and his band were dressed in a smattering of different costumes, from a Phantom of the Opera nod, to a vampire and Frankenstein's monster, for their show at the CFG Arena in Baltimore.

Playing what looks to be a PRS McCarty electric guitar, Strings is bang on the money with the cover, nailing everything from the tone to the song's iconic guitar solo. It's excellent stuff.

As someone commenting on the cover writes, “You never know what you're gonna get when you go to a Billy Strings concert!”

It’s the latest in a long line of Ozzy tributes that have graced stages since his passing. Already, we've seen Nuno Bettencourt and Extreme get creative with a superlative medley, Wolfgang Van Halen’s tear-jerking Mama I’m Coming Home, and the somewhat divisive all-star medley at the MTV VMAs.

Billy Strings | “Bark at the Moon”(First Time Played) | 10/31/2025 | CFG Arena Baltimore MD - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Strings released two signature Martin guitars at the start of the year, both of which are based on his 1940 D-28 in a move that has parallels with the firm's new releases with Jason Isbell. It follows a signature pedal drop with Chase Bliss last year.

Strings has also had his ear pricked by a musical troubadour who's penned a song about buying guitars.

And if you're not over the Halloween frivolities yet, James Hetfield playing a thrash classic dressed as a Kangaroo might just be the remedy you need.