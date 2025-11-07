“You never know what you're gonna get when you go to a Billy Strings concert”: Billy Strings shreds Bark at the Moon dressed as a werewolf – and nails Jake E. Lee and Ozzy Osbourne’s parts

What better way to celebrate Halloween and pay homage to two metal greats?

Billy Strings dressed as a werewolf for Halloween 2025
(Image credit: MrTopdogger YouTube)

Billy Strings may be a Grammy-winning bluegrass great, but he's proven to be a dab hand at metal guitar, too, by nailing a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's Bark at the Moon dressed as a werewolf.

Taking the Halloween spirit in full stride, Strings and his band were dressed in a smattering of different costumes, from a Phantom of the Opera nod, to a vampire and Frankenstein's monster, for their show at the CFG Arena in Baltimore.

As someone commenting on the cover writes, “You never know what you're gonna get when you go to a Billy Strings concert!”

Meanwhile, Strings released two signature Martin guitars at the start of the year, both of which are based on his 1940 D-28 in a move that has parallels with the firm's new releases with Jason Isbell. It follows a signature pedal drop with Chase Bliss last year.

Strings has also had his ear pricked by a musical troubadour who's penned a song about buying guitars.

And if you're not over the Halloween frivolities yet, James Hetfield playing a thrash classic dressed as a Kangaroo might just be the remedy you need.

