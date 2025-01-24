“If you think of the word ‘guitar,’ I think of a Martin D-28. Some people might think of a Strat or a Les Paul, but to me, it’s just so American”: Martin joins forces with Billy Strings on two signature models inspired by his 1940 D-28

NAMM 2025: Martin is teaming-up with arguably one of the faces of modern bluegrass, Billy Strings, on two signature models – the D-28 Billy Strings and the D-X2E Billy Strings – which promise to capture “the distinctive sound, style, and electrifying energy of [the] Grammy-winning artist.”

“If you think of just the word ‘guitar,’ I think of a Martin D-28,” says Billy. “Some people might think of a Stratocaster or a Les Paul, but to me, it’s just so American – it’s like baseball or something.

“They all have this overall thing that is ‘the Martin sound,’ and that is the sound that has captivated bluegrass guitarists for as long as it’s been around – and every other genre as well. But specifically, these Dreadnought guitars for bluegrass music – you gotta have one.”

Meet the D-X2E and D-28 Billy Strings Guitars - YouTube Watch On

First up, the D-28 Billy Strings draws inspiration from the artist’s own 1940 D-28 in terms of its classic pre-WWII design. It showcases a unique 25” scale length, a custom nut that’s slightly wider than Strings’ D-28, and a modified low oval satin neck, which, according to Martin, makes it “ideal for players who crave agility up and down the neck.”

The solid East Indian rosewood back and sides and spruce top guarantee “a full, resonant tone with rich bass,” while the vintage flair is further enhanced with bold herringbone trim, antique toner, and antique white binding. Final touches include Martin-exclusive nickel enclosed gear tuners and an ebony fingerboard with abalone diamond and square inlay.

Image 1 of 2 D-28 Billy Strings (Image credit: Martin) D-X2E Billy Strings (Image credit: Martin)

These higher-end specs are reflected in the $3,799 price tag. However, Martin is also offering a more affordable option in the form of the D-X2E, which retails at $899.

It shares the same 25" scale length and custom nut width as its high-end counterpart, but it's built with Brazilian rosewood-patterned HPL back and sides and a solid spruce top. Other features include nickel open gear tuners, an ebony fingerboard with faux abalone inlay, a style 28 rosette, and stage-ready Martin E1 electronics with a built-in tuner.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking about why he decided to include a more cost-conscious option in his burgeoning roster, Strings asserts, “There’s so many kids out there that really want to learn how to pick, and they need access to a good instrument that they don't have to take out a loan for.

“That was important to me – to make sure that there was a guitar that people could get their hands on.”

While this is Strings' first collaboration with the legacy guitar brand, the bluegrass picker did release his own signature pedal – the analog, envelope-controlled phaser pedal the Chase Bliss Billy Strings ‘Wombtone’, last year.

For more information about these new Billy Strings models, visit Martin.