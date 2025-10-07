“I cannot thank you enough for your incredible Parker Fly design. Your genius changed my life”: Adrian Belew leads tributes to Ken Parker, pioneering guitar maker who has died aged 73

Ken Parker, the mastermind behind the innovative Parker Fly electric guitar, has died at the age of 73, it has been confirmed.

News of Parker’s passing was confirmed on Tuesday (October 7) morning via an update on the late guitar maker’s GoFundMe page, which had been set up mere days ago in order to help raise funds for Parker’s cancer treatment.

“Ken Parker, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Gloucester, Massachusetts on October 5, 2025, with Susan Kolwicz by his side,” the update read. “Your generous contributions have helped tremendously.

“However, Ken’s family is still faced with a great deal of debt. So, please, continue your contributions in Ken’s honor… they will be greatly appreciated.”

A guitar maker who approached the craft like no other, Ken Parker’s legacy will largely be defined by his innovative Parker Fly – a futuristic, forward-thinking electric guitar that was beloved by a wealth of top-tier artists, from Adrian Belew to Joni Mitchell.

Born August 25, 1952, Parker set foot on his guitar-making journey when, as a 13-year-old, he crafted his first guitar from wood and cardboard, later crafting an electric bass for his brother.

His career was driven and informed by an unwavering desire to push the scope of accepted guitar-building norms, experimenting with modern materials and construction techniques to take the humble guitar in all-new directions and create instruments that could overcome traditional limitations.

By the early 1970s, Parker was living in Rochester, New York, where he built his first archtop guitar. He’d later work at Stuyvesant Music in Manhattan, working with, and repairing guitars for, a line of high-profile players.

Two decades later, Parker launched Parker Guitars with the help of Larry Fishman. In 1993, the now-iconic Parker Fly – a guitar known for its super-lightweight build, unique double-cut design, inherent playability, and advanced electronics – was first released.

Before long, it had found favor among some of the biggest players in the world, from Eddie Van Halen and Reeve Gabrels to Matt Bellamy and Joni Mitchell. Another player on that list was Adrian Belew, with whom Parker worked on a signature version of the Parker Fly shortly after.

“I felt like Ken Parker had taken 20 years to eliminate all the problems you have with electric guitars; the tuning, the neck, the frets wearing out. Everything that normally can go wrong with a Fender or Gibson,” Belew once said.

“I swear this guitar never goes out of tune. I play better with the [signature] Parker Fly. I can't explain it better than that.”

In the wake of the news, Belew has come out and paid tribute to his close collaborator, calling him a “visionary” and a “genius”.

“Ken Parker, gentleman visionary. I cannot thank you enough for your incredible Parker Fly design. Your genius changed my life. Thank you. May you rest in peace,” he wrote, before following up on a separate post with a picture of his signature and the caption, “The Adrian Belew Signature Parker Fly. My favorite guitar ever.”

At the turn of the century, Parker diverted his attentions back to the archtop and began working on ways to reinvent the format. His mission, according to an obit shared by those close to him, was to “liberate the sound and make it more accessible for all guitarists.”

Archtoppery, a series of videos launched in 2020 to help track this journey, was established. It comprises over 190 videos, which explore his construction techniques, building philosophy, and more.

In early 2023, Parker was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that robbed him of his ability to work. With the help of his life partner Susan Kolwicz and Bob Martin, Parker launched a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his treatment.

“It hasn’t been easy living with this nasty disease, having chemo treatments that zapped my energy and slowly took away my ability to earn a living,” he recently reflected. “Now, I’m on a breathing machine 24/7 and I’ve started to lose the use of my left arm.”

In a more recent statement dated October 3, Parker assured his friends and fans that Sam Krimmel, his guitar-making partner, will continue his legacy.

“Sam is a natural co-conspirator and he and I will be will be working together down the road through some sort of psychic medium,” he wrote. “We’ve already got some amazing new things underway and soon we’re going to show you what that is all about. So stay tuned.”

Parker's official obituary concludes, “[Ken Parker's] extraordinary and unequalled instruments also survive, living on in the hands of legions of guitarists worldwide, as well as luthiers whose lives are immeasurably enhanced by his shining example, his insights, and his encouragement.”

Donations to help the Parker family can be made at GoFundMe. At the time of writing, $135,860 of a total goal of $450,000 has been raised.