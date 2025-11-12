Ace Frehley’s cause of death confirmed by autopsy report

Ace Frehley, legendary rock guitarist and original member of Kiss, passed away on October 16, and an autopsy report has revealed the cause of his death.

According to the Morris County Medical Examiner's Office, the death was ruled an accident. The 74-year-old died from blunt force injuries to the head that he suffered in a fatal fall.

The report states that Frehley sustained facial fractures near the eyes and left ear, with further skull fractures at the back and side of the head. There was also additional bruising on his right hip and upper thigh, and left abdomen and thigh area.

The guitarist suffered the deadly fall on September 25 and was immediately hospitalized. According to TMZ, Frehley was placed on a ventilator due to a brain bleed. His health failed to improve, and it was reported that Frehley's family ultimately made the difficult decision to remove his life support.

The family announced his death in a statement shared exclusively with People on October 16.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," the statement read.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

News of Frehley's death was met with a flurry of tributes from the guitar world – including his former Kiss bandmates, Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt, Steve Vai, and Slash.

Guitar World contributor Andrew Daly, who spoke to Frehley a dozen times in the final years of his life, also looked back on the guitar great's legacy.