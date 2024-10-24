“I was so into that moment, it was like being stoned… not separated from the guitar and what I was playing. It was joyful”: From unexpected ES-335 solos to jams in a barn, here is your guitar guide to David Gilmour’s breathtaking Luck and Strange

published

Gilmour says it’s his best since 1973. It’s a solo work but was borne of collaboration. But it might just be the guitar album of the year, and we go track-by-track to parse its brilliance

David Gilmour wears a black T-shirt and plays a Gretsch Duo Jet onstage in Italy.
(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

Of his first studio solo release for nine years, and his fourth since Pink Floyd split, David Gilmour says: “The album’s called Luck And Strange. It’s the ‘luck’ of the very strange moment that me, and baby boomers in general, have lived through,” he says. “To have had such a fortunate moment, so many positive ideas that one thought were moving us forward.”

For guitar lovers, the album is a showcase for fabulous instruments of all stripes, from Fender Stratocasters (of course) to vintage Gibson Les Paul Goldtop and ES-335 dot neck, Gretsch Duo-Jet, classic Martin acoustics and ukuleles, and of course David’s ancient Rickenbacker lap steel ‘frying pan’ that features throughout.

