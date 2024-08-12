“This is very different to what I'm used to. I don't know why I didn't discover one of these a long time ago”: Strat fanatic David Gilmour has fallen in love with the Gibson ES-335 after all this time – and he’s used one for the solo on his latest single

By
published

Gilmour says his forthcoming solo album is his best piece of work since The Dark Side of the Moon, and its latest single cements the Pink Floyd legend's new-found love for the semi-hollow classic

David's guitars: #4 the Gibson E-335 guitar - YouTube David's guitars: #4 the Gibson E-335 guitar - YouTube
Watch On

David Gilmour will be perpetually synonymous with a Fender Stratocaster, but on his latest single, he’s enjoying a new love affair with a Gibson ES-335.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.