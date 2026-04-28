“Mick was a star. It felt like replacing Keith Richards. I shat my pants”: Earl Slick on the fear he felt replacing David Bowie’s most iconic guitar player – and how Bowie calmed him down

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Slick stepped into fill the spot in the mid 1970s, and thought he'd have a hard time winning over the fans and the media

David Bowie and Earl Slick performing on David Bowies&#039; Diamond Dogs Tour at the Boston Music Hall on November 15, 1974
(Image credit: Ron Pownall/Getty Images)

Earl Slick has looked back on his experience of replacing Mick Ronson in David Bowie’s band, admitting he was apprehensive about stepping in for the underrated guitar hero.

In the mid-1970s, after Ronson left the Bowie camp, Slick was appointed his replacement. It was a daunting task, to say the least, with Slick stepping into one of the most coveted session spots in popular music.

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“I wasn’t nervous about anything other than the fact I was replacing one hell of a guitar player, who I was a big fan of,” Slick admits.

David Bowie Stay Live ×2 Feat. Earl Slick (2002) & Reeves Gabrels (1997) - YouTube David Bowie Stay Live ×2 Feat. Earl Slick (2002) & Reeves Gabrels (1997) - YouTube
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“Mick was a star, man. It felt like replacing Keith [Richards] or something. I shat my pants. I thought everyone was going to hate me, the crowd was going to try to kill me and the press would murder me.

“The next day we got the reviews and the reaction for the fans. I was like, ‘Phew! I did it!’ After the first gig I was fine, but that’s where the stress came from.”

There was also the question of just how close Slick should emulate his predecessor. The guitarist wanted to do things his own way. Bowie agreed.

“One thing I’m really lousy at is that I cannot copy other people note-for-note, so I don’t really do a lot of sessions,” he continues. “I didn’t want him to want me to be Mick.

“I said, ‘How do you want me to approach this?’ He said, ‘I hired you because I like what you do. Do what you do’. Obviously, there are key things that Mick did that I couldn’t do any better so I did those, but the rest of it I just did like me.”

Slick’s fear was understandably, but ultimately unfounded. Indeed, he quickly fell into step alongside Bowie and the rest of the creative camp, contributing to several worldwide tours with Bowie and working on albums such as Young Americans and Station to Station.

Earlier this year, Slick sat down with Guitar World to discuss how he assembled his fellow Bowie band alumni for KillerStar – which Bower gave his blessing to before he passed away.

And, in related Ronson news, Gibson recently honored the quietly spoken rock ‘n’ roll guitar hero with a limited edition recreation of his Bowie-era Les Paul.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor, and has been writing and editing for the site for five years. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 19 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. During his GW career, he’s interviewed Peter Frampton, Zakk Wylde, Tosin Abasi, Matteo Mancuso and more, and has profiled the CEOs of Guitar Center and Fender.

When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt performs with indie rock duo Esme Emerson, and has previously opened for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keane, Japanese House and Good Neighbours.

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