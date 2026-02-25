“We hope that this project advances the broader recognition he so richly deserves”: Gibson honors Mick Ronson with limited-edition recreation of his iconic David Bowie Les Paul

Introducing the Gibson Custom Mick Ronson 1968 Les Paul Custom Collector's Edition - YouTube Watch On

The Gibson Custom Shop has unveiled a reissue of Mick Ronson’s Les Paul Custom to honor the legacy of David Bowie’s late, legendary guitarist.

The Gibson Mick Ronson 1968 Les Paul Custom Collector’s Edition was first teased to Guitar World at NAMM 2026. Only 100 meticulous reproductions of the guitar that Ronson played while in Bowies band will be made.

Away from Bowie, Ronson was also a talisman for the likes of Lou Reed, Ian Hunter, Bob Dylan, Roger Daltrey, and Van Morrison, with his late '60s Les Paul his trusty steed.

Ronson’s famed electric guitar originally sported an Ebony finish, but was stripped away for a raw look that contrasted with the glam rock image for which he was known. Here, Gibson’s Murphy Lab aging techniques have carefully captured that character, “wear, feel, and sonic personality,” of the original.

The guitar itself has a mahogany body with a plain maple cap, and a mahogany neck that’s carved to an Authentic ’68 Medium C profile. That's topped with an ebony fretboard with mother-of-pearl block inlays – what else? – while Grover tuners, an ABR-1 bridge, and a heavily worn Stop Bar tailpiece also make the cut.

The replica arrives looking as road-worn as the original, and boasts unpotted, aged ’68 Custom humbuckers with Alnico 2 magnets. Free of covers, they promise “aggressive, expressive” tones, with period-specific wiring via CTS 500k audio taper potentiometers and Black Beauty capacitors, ensuring it oozes vintage charm.

It ships in a Gibson Custom case featuring a reproduction of Mick Ronson’s signature, and players will find a replica strap and a Certificate of Authenticity booklet inside. In all, Gibson believes it makes for “a faithful recreation that captures the soul, character, and unmistakable aesthetic of Ronson’s original Bowie-era guitar.”

It’s a process that Gibson has previously completed with Jeff Beck’s Yardburst Les Paul, the “Greeny” Les Paul, and, more recently, for Noel Gallagher. Still, it looks like its skills have been really put to the test here with this naturally worn and weathered instrument.

“I think Mick would be totally astonished that he’s still being talked about in such a positive way,” Ronson’s widow, Suzi, reflects. “I think this guitar just adds sparkle to an already legendary life.”

“Mick Ronson is a true musical legend, and his impact – delivered in far too short a time – cannot be overstated,” adds Lee Bartram, Head of Commercial and Marketing EMEA at Gibson. “The world misses Mick Ronson more than it likely knows. We hope that this project advances the broader recognition he so richly deserves.”

The Gibson Mick Ronson 1968 Les Paul Custom Collector’s Edition is available now for $9,999. Time to raid the piggy bank.

Head over to Gibson for more.

Rock ’n’ roll’s most quietly spoken guitar hero was far more than just Bowie's foil, and Guitar World's deep dive into his post-Bowie adventures is well worth a read.