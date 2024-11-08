“He knocked on the door of his girlfriend’s ex. The guy said, ‘No, man, not my guitar!’ ‘Yep, you’ve got to give it up’”: George Benson on how he got the Gibson that shaped his 1976 chart-topping record, Breezin’

News
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

Benson recalls how he bought his Breezin’ Gibson Johnny Smith from “one of the bravest guys I’d ever met”

American Jazz musician George Benson plays guitar as he performs onstage at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, October 13, 1976
(Image credit: Steve Kagan/Getty Images)

After releasing more than 40 albums across a genre-hopping career that never shied away from six-string experimentation, George Benson is now launching a new chapter with Breezin' With The Stars – a four-day workshop-meets-interactive music event. He also recently announced the sale of some of his most iconic guitars.

Linking the two? His iconic Gibson Johnny Smith, which played a crucial role in the making of his career-defining record Breezin’, which topped the jazz, R&B, and pop charts simultaneously in 1976 – no easy or common feat.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from