“I think I sort of smoked something, and I didn't really know what I was doing”: George Harrison typically sketched out his solos in advance – his iconic lead break on this classic Beatles track was a notable exception

Features
By ( Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar ) Contributions from published

Harrison told GW that while he was happy to improvise when needed, when it came to laying something down in the studio, he was far more comfortable charting out a path in advance

George Harrison (left) and John Lennon play the song Something in a scene from the 2021 film, Get Back
George Harrison (left) and John Lennon rehearse the song Something in a scene from the 2021 film, Get Back (Image credit: Disney/YouTube)

Re-emerging from a five-year hiatus in 1987 with the Cloud Nine album, George Harrison found his greatest commercial success in over a decade.

Guitar-wise, though, Harrison really stood out at the time – a man still wowing with his rich, slide-powered melodies and storytelling touch when the shred hurricane was at its most powerful. Hell, look at Cloud Nine's cover – he's beaming, with a patterned, button-down shirt and his trusty '57 Gretsch 6128 Duo Jet in hand. Not a flame in sight!

Obviously, a Beatle – much less the most influential of the lot when it comes to the guitar – was never going to have to respond to trends, but the topic of Harrison's soloing strategies nonetheless came up when he sat down for an interview with Guitar World in 1988.

Harrison said that while he was happy to improvise (“If I want to play, as long as I know where the notes are that I can use, I can improvise around those notes and I've got a good sense of rhythm,” he told us) when needed, when it came to laying something down in the studio, he was far more comfortable charting out a path in advance.

“These players who wheel their equipment into studios and play a lot of sessions will either read a part or play spontaneously,” Harrison said. “I need more time than that.”

“There was a period when a lot of people started asking me to play slide guitar for them on their records, and I can do it, but I need time. I need to work out what I'm gonna do, and then I have to work out how to play it.”

The Beatles - Something - YouTube The Beatles - Something - YouTube
Watch On

Now, there was, Harrison said, an exception to this – and it's one of the greatest solos he ever set to tape; the one found on his ballad, Something.

“Now that,” the Beatle said of the titanic Abbey Road track, “is an example of that kind of thing where I find roughly where I can go.

“In those days, I don't know if that was an eight-track or whatever, but I remember specifically that it wasn't a clean empty track to put that solo on. Ringo was overdubbing something, and Paul was overdubbing something at the same time I was doing my solo. So in order for me to practice, I'd say, ‘Let's do it again, and again.’ But they'd have to do their bits, too.”

Though the Fab Four were on the verge of dissolution by this point, elements of their musical camaraderie, especially when greatness was at hand, still existed.

“Even in those days, there were times when we were also very cooperative, and we'd do that to help each other,” Harrison said. “And I think also I sort of smoked something, and I didn't really know what I was doing.

“I did that solo a number of times, and then we left and went on holiday, came back, put the tape back up, and I was very pleasantly surprised, because I did hit some right notes, and it did have a certain spontaneity to it.”

"Something" Rehearsal Clip | The Beatles: Get Back | Disney+ - YouTube
Watch On

So there you have it, kids. Smoke something, don't know what you're doing, and you, too, will create something as magical as the Beatles.

(For legal and practical reasons, kids, this is a joke).

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Gary Lucas plays a Fender Stratocaster

“I’m sitting on the couch with a guitar, and Jeff is standing over me. He pulled out a notebook with lyrics and doodles, started singing, and that was Grace”: How Gary Lucas made guitar magic with Jeff Buckley, Captain Beefheart and Chris Cornell
Paul Banks of Interpol adjusts the tuning on his Les Paul Custom, and wears a dark pair of sunglasses.

“I don’t think I have the agility on the neck to do a traditional guitar solo – I’m more from the Kurt Cobain school”: Interpol frontman Paul Banks on making landmark records, his favorite John Frusciante solo and why he’s no fan of the Fender Twin
Brent Hinds (L) and Bill Kelliher of Mastodon perform in concert at the Austin Music Hall on October 28, 2015 in Austin, Texas

“I’m as serious as a heart attack with Mastodon. I’m not ready to give it up yet. So, we’re going to keep looking”: Bill Kelliher is searching far and wide for Mastodon's next guitarist – here's what the band is looking for
See more latest
Most Popular
Gary Lucas plays a Fender Stratocaster
“I’m sitting on the couch with a guitar, and Jeff is standing over me. He pulled out a notebook with lyrics and doodles, started singing, and that was Grace”: How Gary Lucas made guitar magic with Jeff Buckley, Captain Beefheart and Chris Cornell
Posed full length studio portrait of Eddie Van Halen with a Peavey guitar
“It must have been a big shock when little Peavey in Mississippi got the biggest guitar hero out there. But Ed just appreciated the quality of craftsmanship”: The story of Peavey and its era-defining Van Halen collaborations – and why they came to an end
Paul Banks of Interpol adjusts the tuning on his Les Paul Custom, and wears a dark pair of sunglasses.
“I don’t think I have the agility on the neck to do a traditional guitar solo – I’m more from the Kurt Cobain school”: Interpol frontman Paul Banks on making landmark records, his favorite John Frusciante solo and why he’s no fan of the Fender Twin
Imperial Triumphant
“People think I’m not a good guitar player because it sounds really sloppy. I play in an avant-garde death metal band – you shouldn’t be comfortable”: How Imperial Triumphant became one of the most garishly experimental metal bands of a generation
General views of the Hollywood Rock Walk at the Guitar Center on the Sunset Strip after the announcement of rock legend Eddie Van Halen&#039;s death on October 06, 2020 in Hollywood, California
“I used to visit my local GC frequently. That all stopped when they started locking everything up”: How can Guitar Center improve its stores and reclaim its former glory? Guitar World readers have their say
Steve Stevens plays guitar as part of Billy Idol&#039;s band during the &#039;Rebel Yell&#039; tour at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, June 1, 1984.
“When I met Billy, I didn’t really have an amazing guitar. He said, ‘Oh, you gotta have a Les Paul, mate’”: Steve Stevens on why the ’80s were Hamer time for the Billy Idol guitarist – and it was all thanks to Paul Stanley
Jimmy Page performs onstage with Led Zeppelin at Earl&#039;s Court in London in 1975
“Jimmy was still playing the Telecasters that he played in the Yardbirds. I laid it on him and said, ‘Try this out.’ I gave him a good deal, about 1,200 bucks”: How one of rock's most storied Les Pauls changed hands from one guitar hero to another
Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five performs at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on September 14, 2012 in New York City.
“The guys were like, ‘Just go for something crazy, and then make it crazier.’ They just couldn’t stop me, man!” The wildest bass solo you’ve never heard? Robert Sledge cranked the fuzz for this Ben Folds Five classic
Courtney Barnett plays a Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar in studio
“I’ve used Teles and Strats, but I always find myself going back to that Jag – something about the Cobain Jag just sounded extra-beefy”: Courtney Barnett is one of indie-rock’s most celebrated southpaws – and the Nirvana Fender connection runs deep
Rosanne Cash playing her Gibson acoustic guitar – her &#039;Cash&#039; strap lies beside her on a table
“I can play barre chords and my dad couldn’t. He had a strum that was identifiably his, but I learned from the Carter women. Mine is more of a Carter scratch”: How Rosanne Cash found her sound – and captured Johnny’s design flair in her signature Gibson