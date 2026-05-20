“The graphic was designed by artist John Taylor Dismukes, who did a lot of famous album-cover artwork for the Grateful Dead and other big bands”: George Lynch on his custom ESP that’s too valuable to leave the house

This month on cover stars, we turn the clock back to November 1990, when Guitar World featured Jennifer Batten, Nuno Bettencourt, "Rare Clapton" and the irrepressible Yngwie Malmsteen. But it's the cover star we want to speak to, George Lynch, and we want to get the story behind the custom ESP electric guitar he has on the cover.

Where did you get this guitar?

ESP and I collaborated on the Haji guitar around 1990. The graphic was designed by artist John Taylor Dismukes, who did a lot of famous album-cover artwork for the Grateful Dead and other big bands at the time [including Steppenwolf, Foreigner, Y&T and more.]

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Did you modify the Haji?

I installed an onboard Sustainiac pickup at one point and then removed it. I’ve also swapped the pickups out on it numerous times.

Did this guitar coax anything special out of you? Why was it perfect for you?

The first Haji had a mahogany body, so it’s a warm, dark-sounding guitar. The neck was my usual 45 mm 16-inch radius with what I called and modified UC profile with extra jumbo nickel frets. It had a real rosewood fretboard as well.

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It’s probably my favorite neck of all time! It’s very, very comfortable and inspiring to play.

Lynch Mob - "Wicked Sensation" - Official Live Video - YouTube Watch On

Did you use the Haji on any notable recordings or tours?

I’ve used it on so many records and tours. I honestly can’t remember exactly when, where and on what albums, but it’s been in my arsenal for decades. I’ve used it throughout my entire career.

Why did you choose this guitar for your GW cover shoot?

That cover shoot was done to promote Lynch Mob’s Wicked Sensation album [1990], which had the same artwork as the guitar – so it made sense to play that guitar for the shoot.

Do you still have this guitar? If not, what became of it?

I do, but I really don’t take it out because it’s valuable and I’d hate for something to happen to it.