"For all the guitar people out there who look at me as not an electric player, don’t let the person behind the guitar fool you”: Ed Sheeran and PRS drop a new baritone – and they’re even gunning for metal and jazz players
The PRS SE Ed Sheeran Hollowbody I Piezo Baritone is the songwriter’s second baritone model, and will be released far more widely than it’s limited edition predecessor
PRS Guitars has announced its second baritone guitar for Ed Sheeran, via the SE Ed Sheeran Hollowbody I Piezo Baritone.
The Maryland guitar makers collaborated with the loop pedal whizz on the limited edition 27.7” scale length SE Cosmic Splash earlier this year. While that was limited to just 1,000 pieces, this latest elongated six-string is far more readily available.
Ostensibly, this new guitar is the same as its cosmic predecessor, save for now being offered in “catalog colorways,” including Kaleidoscope, Pink Ombre, and Orange Tiger Smokeburst.
That means its hollow body also features a maple top and a mahogany back, and is complete with a center block for added resonance.
It is also saddled with PRS 85/15 ‘S’ pickups and a PRS/LR Baggs piezo system for plenty of tonal versatility. The pickups can be blended together or operate in isolation.
Meanwhile, PRS’s trademark bird inlays return to the fretboard after the SE Cosmic Splash nodded to Sheeran’s new Stereo series of albums.
“Metal guitarists will absolutely shred on this; jazz guitarists will love this, and it will be able to fit into so many great scenarios,” says Sheeran.
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“For all the guitar people out there who look at me as not an electric player, don’t let the person behind the guitar fool you. This is an incredible instrument and will fit in many, many guitar players’ collections.”
After celebrating its 40th anniversary last year, 2026 sees PRS firing the confetti cannons for 25 years of its wallet-friendly SE Series, which includes last year’s platinum-rated SE NF 53.
“The relationships we have with new artists are one of the amazing, energizing, motivational, inspirational things that we get to do as a company,” says COO Jack Higginbotham.
“Developing this guitar with Ed Sheeran is a great example of what these types of relationships are, and how we can collaborate with a world-renowned artist to create something new. Further, it highlights how the SE Series in general is studio and stage ready for even the biggest artists.”
The PRS SE Ed Sheeran Hollowbody I Piezo Baritone is available now, priced $1,499.
For those who find the guitar’s extended scale daunting, a 25” scale model, the SE Hollowbody I Piezo is also available for $1,449.
See PRS Guitars for more.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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