“I get disrespected before I even play”: Guitar prodigy Grace Bowers on how she’s dealt with being underestimated throughout her career

From meeting Slash and making her late-night TV debut to joining forces with Gary Clark Jr. and Marcus King, Bowers has had a whirlwind of a year – but admits that, at times, she's still made to feel “lesser” than

Grace Bowers has had what can only be described as an absolute whirlwind of a year. At 18, the fast-rising guitar sensation released her debut album, Wine on Venus, made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performed The Star-Spangled Banner at a stadium, joined forces with Gary Clark Jr. and Marcus King, played in the house band for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and met her all-time guitar hero, Slash — to name just a few highlights.

Despite these stunning achievements – all while she’s still in her teens – Bowers admits she’s still underestimated and struggles with being disrespected in the industry.

