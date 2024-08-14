“People would book me for things, and I didn’t have a band. Then I found a winning combination of people and called the band Hodge Podge”: Grace Bowers solos her way through her inaugural late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

By
published

Bowers delivers a wah-heavy performance of her track Tell Me Why U Do That accompanied by her band the Hodge Podge

Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
(Image credit: Randy Holmes/Getty Images)

Grace Bowers has successfully transitioned from TikTok guitarist to bonafide Gen Z guitar hero, and her recent late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night continued to showcase her guitar prowess and rising star status.

Brandishing her trusty Gibson SG with a strap boldly emblazoned with the word ‘Vote’, Bowers treated audiences to a wah-laden version of her track Tell Me Why U Do That from her band Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge’s debut album, Wine on Venus.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.