“No, this is not a note for note rendition. And no I don’t care that a bunch of people online hated this”: Grace Bowers continues her winning streak with a wah-laden rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at an NFL game

Over the past week, Bowers opened for The Roots, played with the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and made a surprise appearance at a Marcus King show

Grace Bowers performs onstage during WhyHunger&#039;s Amplified: Annual Hungerthon Kickoff Concert Presented by EY at Irving Plaza on October 15, 2024 in New York City
(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for WhyHunger)

Wunderkind Grace Bowers has ticked another milestone off her bucket list: playing The Star-Spangled Banner at Lucas Oil Stadium, right before the Indianapolis Colts versus Miami Dolphins football game on October 20.

Bowers put her own psychedelic twist on the national anthem of the United States, with a heavy emphasis on the wah pedal, which seemingly paid homage to Jimi Hendrix's wailing, history-making take on The Star-Spangled Banner. Moreover, it showcased Bowers' fast-developing and distinct style, complemented by her trusty Gibson SG's tone.

