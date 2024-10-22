“No, this is not a note for note rendition. And no I don’t care that a bunch of people online hated this”: Grace Bowers continues her winning streak with a wah-laden rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner at an NFL game

Wunderkind Grace Bowers has ticked another milestone off her bucket list: playing The Star-Spangled Banner at Lucas Oil Stadium, right before the Indianapolis Colts versus Miami Dolphins football game on October 20.

Bowers put her own psychedelic twist on the national anthem of the United States, with a heavy emphasis on the wah pedal, which seemingly paid homage to Jimi Hendrix's wailing, history-making take on The Star-Spangled Banner. Moreover, it showcased Bowers' fast-developing and distinct style, complemented by her trusty Gibson SG's tone.

Grace Bowers national anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium⚡️ - YouTube Watch On

While brimming with originality, she was criticized by netizens for not interpreting the anthem in a more traditional, by-the-book way, to which Bowers replied: “No, this is not a note-for-note rendition. And no, I don’t care that a bunch of people online hated this.

“I’m proud of myself for playing to this many people, and I want to thank Blue from the Colts for making this incredible opportunity happen!”

Since the release of her debut album, Wine on Venus, the fast-rising guitarist has had a packed schedule, bringing her unique brand of funk, psych, soul, and blues-infused rock to Gen Z and beyond.

“I feel like an old soul in a young body,” Bowers told Guitar World. “People tell me I was born in the wrong era, but I think the reverse is true. I love music from the ’60s and ’70s, and I want to update it for current times. I see people my own age in the audience, and their minds are blown. I’m making this stuff sound new to them.”

Over the past week alone, aside from her appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium, Bowers opened for The Roots, played with the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and joined forces with Marcus King at his New York show.