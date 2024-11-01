“It was fun checking out Steve Howe’s gear. He really made the case to me for the guitar stand. You know… the one where your guitar is actually standing!” Hannah Wicklund on opening for Yes and Deep Purple – and her undying love of Anderson Guitars

Features
By
published

New album Live at the Troubadour was recorded during a life-changing period for the 27-year-old, who has slowed down her playing and become more open and honest with her music than ever before

Hannah Wicklund &amp; The Steppin Stones performs during Day 1 of Shaky Knees Music Festival at Atlanta Central Park on May 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Hannah Wicklund turned 27 while she was opening shows for Yes and Deep Purple on their summer tour. It means she’s the same age as her idols Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix were when they died.

“Actually, I think this is definitely my favorite age,” she tells Guitar World. “At this point I know who I am and I just feel really, really confident.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.