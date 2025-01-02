“I think my father would have loved this song”: Gary Moore's son pays homage Thin Lizzy's dual guitar sound on his debut solo single

Jack Moore, the son of former Thin Lizzy guitarist and blues star Gary Moore, has stepped out on his own with his debut single, In My Shoes, with plans to launch a debut album this year.

The blues and nostalgia-infused single was co-written with singer Quentin Kovalsky and, as Moore explains, is “inspired by the relationships between parents and their sons, and how they guide you through life.”

“I worked on the track with Quentin while we had been paying tribute to my father around Europe with shows. We discovered that we shared musical inspirations, so doing our own original project was natural. I think it’s the start of an identity that we’re comfortable with going for.”

There's also an unmistakable homage to Thin Lizzy on the track, further cementing Moore's link to his dad's legacy.

“I think my father would have loved this song. There’s a nod to Thin Lizzy’s unmistakable dual guitars in there, too,” he asserts. “I think it’s very much up my father’s street in terms of style.”

Moore started his career playing with his father in 2008 and, over the years, performed with Thin Lizzy, Deep Purple, Otis Taylor, and Joe Bonamassa, to name a few.

In addition to touring with the Gary Moore Tribute Band, Moore is also a member of indie-folk trio Smith Lyle & Moore. He also contributed to Bob Daisley's 2018 tribute album, Moore Blues For Gary (A Tribute To Gary Moore), where he played the solo on This One's For You.