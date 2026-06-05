“I don’t know how to say this without bragging”: This guitarist butchered classic riffs at Guitar Center to rage bait fellow customers. Then Jack White sent her his guitar
Charlene Kaye's viral videos have bagged her one of the world’s most bonkers signature guitars
Charlene Kaye has won over plenty of fans on Instagram with her viral videos, and it turns out one of those fans is none other than Jack White. In fact, White is such a fan of her videos that he sent Kaye his insane signature guitar, the Triplecaster.
Among other things, Kaye has been posting videos of her butchering classic riffs in Guitar Center to her Instagram page, which has 333k followers. From Sweet Child O’ Mine to Stairway to Heaven – two forbidden guitar store songs – nothing is off the table, and it turns out White has been among those chortling at her videos.
“I don’t know how to say this without bragging, so I’m just gonna brag,” Kaye says in a new Instagram post. “Jack White sent me a guitar.
“I recently played a gig at Third Man Records in Nashville, which is his venue, and there I met his wonderful and talented wife, Olivia, who said that Jack is a fan and wanted to send me a guitar because he likes my Guitar Center videos,” she explains.
Kaye, who jokingly calls herself “America’s only Asian musical comedian,” has played the Edinburgh Fringe and Netflix is a Joke Fest, but now she’s kickstarting a new era of her career.
“It’s so dope, because not only does it mean that he is a feminist, he also has a sense of humor,” Kaye says of White’s love for her videos. “So, thank you, Jack, for this beautiful Triplecaster, and to honor your legacy, I have started an all-Asian White Stripes cover band called the Rice Stripes.”
Jack White has been in the spirit of gifting his signature Tele to those he admires, including Vernon Reid, Kirk Hammett, and his new favorite guitarist.
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He’s also made a thinline version of the guitar at Kirk Hammett’s request, and has been helping champion bands like Die Spitz. All while remaining a guitar hero.
Guitar Word eagerly awaits tour dates from the Rice Stripes. We’ll be there.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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