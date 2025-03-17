“If you’re coming up against an ambush, you want her in your battalion”: Jack White has gifted his signature Fender Triplecaster to his new favorite guitar player

Jack White has gifted one of his signature guitars to his “new favorite guitar player” – and eagle-eyed viewers may recognize her from a recent product launch.

The White Stripes legend worked with Fender on a three-pronged signature release last year, unveiling his wildly modded take on the Telecaster alongside a feature-rich combo amp and an Acoustasonic model. Now, visiting the firm’s Japanese HQ, he’s taken the chance to link up with an up-and-coming guitarist whose playing he can’t get enough of.

Yoyoyoshie, of Japanese punk outfit Otoboke Beaver, is the recipient of White's new Triplecaster. She was the star of Fender's recent promo video for the reissue of its adorably shred-tastic Hello Kitty Stratocaster, and featured in the video that saw her trading licks with the snow-white cat during a raw and energetic performance.

White has been a fan of Yoyoyoshie for some time now – in 2024, he wrote, “Yoyoyoshie is my new favorite guitar player. If you're coming up against an ambush, you want her in your battalion” – but now he's given her a very special gift.

“At Fender Guitars in Tokyo, Jack White gives a gift of a brand new Triplecaster guitar that he designed to his new favorite guitar player @yoyoyoshiechan from Otoboke Beaver!” the new post states, adding: “Eddie Vedder in the house trying to break in a new guitar strap, which every guitar player knows requires power tools to break the leather in the first time!”

Posting about her Fender x Hello Kitty experience last year, Yoyoyoshie revealed the opportunity provided her the chance to take White’s Triplecaster for a test drive – now she has one of her own.

“Before and after the shoot, I had a Fender field trip,” she said, “and I was able to touch the signature models of Jack White and Flea at the headquarters and factory, and I was able to feel the greatness of the respected musicians.”

The move comes after White and Vernon Reid enjoyed an impromptu guitar swap. Both players have recently released signature models – Reid via his Reverend Totem series – so it only felt right the pair swapped six strings during their spontaneous meet-up.

Kirk Hammett has also been on the receiving end of a Triplecaster gifting, with the Metallica guitarist joking that “Greeny is getting a bit jealous!” after he received White's generous offering.

In related Jack White news, the guitarist has announced that a Custom Shop version of the Triplecaster is in the works. He's also dropped an impassioned rant about how “rock and roll is a living breathing organism” when biting back at the critics of his short live shows.