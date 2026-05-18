“I was on tour, doomscrolling. I got a targeted ad, and it showed a picture of this guitar”: The time Misha Mansoor found his lost Jackson Juggernaut signature guitar in a Guitar Center
Mansoor was left with seller’s remorse until social media saved the day
Doomscrolling isn’t very good for one’s mental health, but every now and then it can come up trumps – like when it helped reunite Misha Mansoor with his long-lost Jackson Juggernaut.
Talking to Guitar Center about the release of Periphery's latest riff-rich album, A Pale White Dot, the guitarist explains that his very special Jackson USA Juggernaut HT7, his original signature guitar with the firm, was one he thought he'd lost forever.
“I parted with this guitar originally because I had the newer version coming out and I had too many guitars at home,” he details. That's perfectly understandable. We can't all have a vault of 300 guitars like Eagles' Don Felder.
“This is a very special guitar,” Mansoor develops. “Because, aside from being a rare combination of Silverburst, which we had to stop doing, and the very expensive [Periphery logo] inlay done by Ron Thorn [of the Fender Custom Shop], this guitar also had a lot of mojo.”
Early on, it got a love in the studio and on stage, and it was also the guitar he took to Bare Knuckle pickups ahead of crafting his second signature humbucker set, the Ragnarok.
That means the very first Ragnaroks ever made are housed in this guitar. “This is what determined the architecture of the pickups,” he says.
So, despite being “pretty bummed out” by its sale and the thought of never seeing it again, mindlessly perusing social media came to his rescue.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I was on tour, doom scrolling on my bunk [on the tour bus],” Mansoor recalls. “I got a targeted ad from Guitar Center, and it showed a picture of this guitar. There's only one guitar that looks like this. Obviously, I clicked on it, saw that it was in a Guitar Center in Florida.”
Mansoor reached out to a friend who worked at the Hollywood branch, and soon his seller's remorse was traded for the joy of getting the guitar back in his hands.
“I immediately reached out to my buddy who works in the Guitar Center in Hollywood, and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s my guitar. I’ve been looking for that. Can we arrange something?’” he continues. “And Guitar Center very, very kindly reunited me with this guitar, which I never thought I would ever see.”
While Jackson Juggernauts remain a vital part of Mansoor’s arsenal, earlier this year he finally launched his jaw-dropping custom 30” baritone Surfacaster, which arrived in a limited batch.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.