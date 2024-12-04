“What do you say when you meet Vernon Reid by chance at the Memphis airport and he suggests you swap signature guitars? You say, ‘Yes sir, coming right up’”: Jack White and Vernon Reid exchange signature guitars after serendipitous airport encounter

Reid received one of White's TripleCaster Telecasters, while White got his hands on a customized Reverend Vernon Reid Signature Totem Series guitar

Left-Jack White performs at Live from Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central&quot; on June 06, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan; Right-Vernon Reid from Living Colour performs in the Galp stage during the first day of the 20th edition of Rock In Rio Lisbon on June 15, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal
(Image credit: Left-Scott Legato/Getty Images; Right-Pedro Gomes/Redferns/Getty Images)

What happens when two iconic guitarists meet at an airport? They trade signature guitars, of course. While it might sound like the plot of a movie, it’s exactly what Vernon Reid and Jack White recently did after crossing paths at an airport, on the way to their next tour stop.

“What do you say when you meet Vernon Reid by chance at the Memphis airport and he suggests you swap signature guitars? You say ‘Yes sir, coming right up,’” White posted on Instagram.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.