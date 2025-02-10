“It's not a Marvel movie or a Vegas residency – it's rock and roll and it’s a living breathing organism”: Jack White responds to short sets criticism – and explains why you’ll never see him play for three hours

Over the last year, when he wasn’t working with Fender on a white-hot signature gear collaboration, Jack White has spent his time plotting and performing a string of intimate surprise shows to support his new album, No Name.

These electric performances have been notable for their short 'n' sweet set lengths, with the guitarist sticking to the ‘leave them wanting more’ philosophy. Now he’s hit back at those who believe he should have stuck around for a little longer in an impassioned Instagram post.

“[I’ve] been hearing a lot of chatter throughout the year of this glorious electric touring about how long our sets are ‘supposed to be’ on stage. As if the length of a show determines how good it is,” writes White.

“We’re living in a current era where people like to say ‘So and so played for three hours last night!’, and brag about it the next day,” he goes on. “You’re talking about an arena laser light show with pyro, huge screens with premade videos, singers flying over the crowd, [and] t-shirt cannons – that's not the kind of shows we're performing.”

White dropped his surprise sixth solo LP without warning in July, with the record initially only available via physical formats in a tie-in with his label, Third Man Records. A digital release followed two weeks later, but the supporting live shows stayed true to that traditional approach and sought inspiration from rock ’n’ roll heavyweights.

“I’ve seen a plethora of rock and roll gigs that lasted 45 minutes and blew my mind and inspired me beyond belief,” he underscores.

Those shows, he says, had no setlists, with a very casual on-the-fly approach dictating what he played with his band each night.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It's not a Marvel movie or a Vegas residency,” White expands, “it’s rock and roll and it’s a living breathing organism.”

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite) A photo posted by on

Many of White’s 2024 sets still contained around 18 or 19 songs – albeit with little time to catch a breath between them. However, as his songs last around three minutes apiece, his shows might typically only last about an hour, leaving some to feel shortchanged.

Indeed, there is something of an unwritten rule, or assumption, that a band playing shows in venues the size White can fill, should play for 90 minutes. But White has not exactly been stomping through arenas over the last 12 months.

His thoughts also open a conversation about artistic expression – with White’s name selling the tickets, he believes he has autonomy on how his shows unfurl.

“Read the room, leave everyone exhausted and inspired (hopefully) and most of all wanting more, without needing three hours to do it,” White says of his live show mantra.

Exploring the Jack White Triplecaster | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

Nonetheless, some of his recent shows have delivered 22-24 song set lists, meaning his playtime is crawling back towards more traditional lengths. However, while he’s thankful for the support of his fans, he’s showing no signs of bucking to the whims of his critics.

“Love to all of our fans,” his post concludes. “I see your faces every night and you can be assured I've never phoned it in in my life, whether its 20 minutes or two hours. I'm giving the room what the room is prompting me to do and share and that doesn't mean if people cheer louder it's going to be longer either!”

Jack White's Fender Custom Shop Triplecaster at NAMM 2025 (Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

White’s new signature gear haul has been widely celebrated and it's also found its way into the hands of some famous players. He enjoyed an impromptu guitar swap with Vernon Reid after crossing paths at an airport. He also sent a Triplecaster to Metallica's Kirk Hammett – and it's threatening to steal Greeny's thunder.

The guitarist also revealed at NAMM 2025 that a Custom Shop version of his wildly modded Telecaster is in the works and will go far beyond Fender's typical luthiery lines.