“Verboten played right across the street from Wrigley Field. Dave Grohl came with his sister when he was 13 and saw us play”: Jason Narducy on inspiring Dave Grohl, getting R.E.M. cover tips from Peter Buck – and being Bob Mould’s bassist

Starting his punk band Verboten at 11 with a “terrible” SG copy, the modest guitar hero (and Bob Mould bassist) remains in demand with his eternal passion, attention to detail and love of living room shows

Jason Narducy
The obsession that took over Jason Narducy’s life led to the formation of cult Chicago punk rock act Verboten, who played clubs in the shadow of Wrigley Field and, one night, inspired Dave Grohl to get into music.

“I didn’t know anybody that had an electric guitar, as a kid or adult,” Narducy tells Guitar World of his epiphany at 11 years old. “It was beyond my wildest imagination that it was possible. I slept with that guitar – that’s how obsessed I was.”

