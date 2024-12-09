“Jimi Hendrix came in with an old Duo-Sonic. I had just put together a Strat I’d strung up left-handed, and I went, ‘I’ll trade you.’ I was docked three weeks’ pay”: Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter recalls the questionable guitar deal he made when he met Jimi Hendrix

News
By
( , )
published

A young Baxter was working in a local guitar store when Hendrix came searching for a new guitar

Photo of Jeff Skunk BAXTER and STEELY DAN; Jeff Skunk Baxter AND Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) performs live on stage playing a white Fender Stratocaster guitar with The Jimi Hendrix Experience at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 24th February 1969
(Image credit: David Warner Ellis/Redferns / David Redferns via Getty Images)

Before Jeff ‘Skunk’ Baxter became the revered Steely Dan guitar player and famed session hand that worked with the likes of Joni Mitchell, Donna Summers and Dolly Parton, he began his career working at a guitar store.

It was a vocation that gave him the opportunity to meet countless electric guitar heroes, who’d all visit the store he worked at repairing, setting up and selling instruments.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.