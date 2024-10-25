“There are long winding passages, it’s almost womb-like… That’s something that would have really spoken to a guy like Jimi”: How Jimi Hendrix masterminded the ultimate sonic playground where Led Zeppelin and The Clash came to record

A new boxset full of previously unreleased recordings shines a light on Hendrix's bold new vision for Electric Ladyland Studios. Sadly, Hendrix would die before being able to make full use of it, but Jeff Slate, who worked on this new release, tells us how the NYC studio was integral to his plans

Jimi Hendrix plays his Olympic White Stratocaster in front of a Fender combo in this archive black-and-white photo from 1968.
(Image credit: Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The Generation blues club in Greenwich Village, New York, was a favourite hangout of Jimi Hendrix, a place where he could enjoy the music he loved and jam with musicians he respected.

He liked it so much he bought the property in November 1968, with the idea of installing some recording equipment to capture live recordings by himself and others. He was soon persuaded by his producer, Eddie Kramer, to turn the space into a fully fledged recording facility, and the concept of Electric Lady Studios was born.

Tim Tucker