“I plugged them in and said, ‘Man, I've been missing the boat.’ So they're back, and now I have eight of them”: Why Joe Bonamassa has started playing Dumbles again – years after he sold his original collection

Bonamassa has begun buying Dumbles after he sold his first three examples back in 2016 – and recently purchased Lowell George's mythical Overdrive Special Reverb

Joe Bonamassa performs on stage at the Royal Albert Hall on April 04, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: C Brandon/Redferns/Getty Images)

Joe Bonamassa has revealed why he’s started to buy Dumble guitar amps again, after he sold his three personal examples eight years ago.

Recently, Bonamassa made guitar magazine headlines when he announced his latest vintage gear purchase: Lowell George’s famed Dumble Overdrive Special Reverb, which he snapped up after a 15-year quest.

