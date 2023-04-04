Joe Bonamassa’s high-end signature amp, the Fender ’48 Dual Professional JB Edition, has finally arrived

Joe Bonamassa’s new signature guitar amp, the Fender ’48 Dual Professional JB Edition, has been long in the making, even by his gruelling standards. Now the high-end recreation of the vintage combo amp is available to order direct from Bonamassa’s own site.

The handwired model is based on the guitarist’s own 1948 unit – an “extremely rare and collectible model that has never been reissued – until now.” The amp is notable for its V-shape front, which splits the baffle with a metal strap.

The guitarist first suggested the model way back in January 2019, after he posted a demo of his original 70-year-old unit, compared with a seven-hour-old unit on Instagram. In 2022, he then followed up with some clips offering a guided tour of Fender’s ’48 Dual Professional, by then dubbed the JB Edition. Another year has passed, but it's finally here...

The JB Edition is a 26-watt, all-tube build, featuring two EF806S and one 12AU7 tubes in the preamp (which are not 100 percent faithful to the original, but those tubes are now unavailable) and a pair of 6L6 tubes in the power stage. The distinctive cabinet is loaded with two 10" Celestion JB35 speakers – Bonamassa’s own signature set.

There are four inputs (including Lo Gain, two instrument and one mic) , chickenhead knobs and period correct ‘white tweed’ covering with brown grille cloth and brown leather handles.

In terms of tones, it’s described on its product page as “an early-era Fender classic; and its throaty growl, whether used for its original lap steel purpose or for blues, rock or country guitar, has become legendary.”

“This is an amp that goes back 74 years,” comments Bonamassa in the accompanying video, above. “It was one of Leo Fender’s first professional amps made for the stage. I’ve owned an original one for about 10 years and it’s the only I’ve ever seen in person. And I’ve seen a lot of amps… sonically, it’s identical.”

It’s all been hand-made in Fender’s Corona, CA facility under the watchful eye of master guitar amp maker Stan Cotey, who Bonamassa has previously described as a “genius and a saint”, which is quite the write-up.

Unusually for a Fender product, the ’48 Dual Professional JB Edition seems to be available exclusively from Bonamassa’s own site.

There are two options: the standalone amp, priced at $3,499 or a $4,000 package that includes two tickets to a Bonamassa show along with access to one of his Meet ‘n’ Greet sessions.

For more on the Fender ’48 Dual Professional JB Edition, head to Bonamassa’s site (opens in new tab).