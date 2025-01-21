“His work with Tygers of Pan Tang was by far my favorite of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal”: Tributes pour in for Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, Tygers of Pan Tang guitarist John Sykes
The hard rock guitar great passed away earlier this week after a battle with cancer
Yesterday (January 20), it was announced that John Sykes – a hugely influential mainstay of '80s hard rock guitar who had stints in Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, and Tygers of Pan Tang – had died at 65.
Though not quite a household name, Sykes was a true guitar player's guitar player who could more than keep up in a speed-obsessed era, but was most impressive for his unmistakable tone and song-focused playing approach.
The respect Sykes garnered was evident in the outpouring of tributes that came in in the wake of the guitarist's death.
Marty Friedman, for one, wrote on Twitter, “Very sad to hear of John Sykes passing. His work with Tygers of Pan Tang was by far my favorite of the NWOBHM (New Wave of British Heavy Metal). A wonderful guitarist.”
Zakk Wylde, in all caps, simply said, “God bless John Sykes.”
GOD BLESS JOHN SYKES • tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/fBsbE3NcumJanuary 21, 2025
Guitar World lesson columnist Will Wallner also chimed in on Twitter, posting a particularly smoking Sykes solo with the caption, “Over 40 years later it still doesn’t get any cooler than this! He was such a special guitar player!”
Sykes' comrade in Blue Murder, drummer Carmine Appice, cited him as “one of the best.”
Though Sykes' tenure in Thin Lizzy was short – the band broke up less than a year after he successfully auditioned for them – he was arguably the largest factor in keeping the band going for that one final year.
Moving the band in a heavier direction, Sykes co-wrote one of their last hits, Cold Sweat, which he also highlighted with a sizzling display of his tapping acumen.
Nodding to his late bandmate and former six-string partner in crime, Thin Lizzy guitarist Scott Gorham wrote on Instagram, “So sad to hear about the passing of John Sykes. He and I played some sweet music together and he was a great musician. We'll miss him.”
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
