16-year-old guitarist stuns in America’s Got Talent final by turning the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army into a metal anthem: “The world is going crazy because there is nothing like you right now. You are unique”
Wielding her vintage Ibanez, Nene Royal’s AGT run saw her perform Soundgarden, the Cranberries, and Muse classics
Guitar wunderkind Nene Royal unleashed her own take on the White Stripes’ classic Seven Nation Army yesterday (September 22) during America’s Got Talent’s final round.
The guitarist – who previously stunned audiences and the judges alike with her renditions of Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, the Cranberries’ Zombie, and Muse’s Hysteria – wielded her trusty vintage Ibanez MC300 for this final performance.
Her guitar solo-heavy cover flitted between an eerie ballad and a metal-forward two-handed tapping extravaganza – perhaps a glimpse of what we can expect from Royal in her post-AGT career.
The 16-year-old also made a point of highlighting her Thai heritage by wearing a traditional dress made from Bangkok Ban Krua handwoven silk and emblazoned with the words “Nene Thailand.”
And, judging by the audience’s reaction, Royal is a real contender to be crowned the winner of the 2026 edition of America’s Got Talent and, of course, take home the $1 million prize.
“This is the first time I’ve ever seen and heard you, and I am a fan. That was out of this world!” said guest judge KSI.
To which judge and former Spice Girl Mel B added, “Well, I’m glad that I pressed my golden buzzer. Because not only do you have such mysterious, mystical stage presence… What you’re bringing to this competition is so unique, and you’re only 16 years old. If you don’t win this, I’m gonna sell Howie [Mandel, fellow judge]’s new house.”
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Sofía Vergara went on to say that the “world is going crazy because there is nothing like you right now, you are unique,” while Mandel gave his seal of approval by saying that Royal is “the biggest, most talented, most viral talent to be on that stage… you should win. Give her the million, America.”
Shortly before her performance, the young guitarist received the surprise of her life when one of her favorite bands, The Warning, walked into her rehearsal room. A visibly emotional Royal ended up performing Kerosene – released earlier this year – alongside the Villarreal Vélez sisters.
“We’re so happy we got to meet Nene Royal and perform Kerosene together!” wrote the band on social media. “You’re such an inspiring artist with so much talent and energy. Keep rocking, Nene!! The world better get ready for you.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
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