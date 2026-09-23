16-year-old guitarist stuns in America’s Got Talent final by turning the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army into a metal anthem: “The world is going crazy because there is nothing like you right now. You are unique”

Guitar wunderkind Nene Royal unleashed her own take on the White Stripes’ classic Seven Nation Army yesterday (September 22) during America’s Got Talent’s final round.

The guitarist – who previously stunned audiences and the judges alike with her renditions of Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, the Cranberries’ Zombie, and Muse’s Hysteria – wielded her trusty vintage Ibanez MC300 for this final performance.

Nene Royal Goes FULL ROCKSTAR With “Seven Nation Army” By The White Stripes | The Final | AGT 2026 - YouTube Watch On

Her guitar solo-heavy cover flitted between an eerie ballad and a metal-forward two-handed tapping extravaganza – perhaps a glimpse of what we can expect from Royal in her post-AGT career.

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The 16-year-old also made a point of highlighting her Thai heritage by wearing a traditional dress made from Bangkok Ban Krua handwoven silk and emblazoned with the words “Nene Thailand.”

And, judging by the audience’s reaction, Royal is a real contender to be crowned the winner of the 2026 edition of America’s Got Talent and, of course, take home the $1 million prize.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen and heard you, and I am a fan. That was out of this world!” said guest judge KSI.

To which judge and former Spice Girl Mel B added, “Well, I’m glad that I pressed my golden buzzer. Because not only do you have such mysterious, mystical stage presence… What you’re bringing to this competition is so unique, and you’re only 16 years old. If you don’t win this, I’m gonna sell Howie [Mandel, fellow judge]’s new house.”

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Sofía Vergara went on to say that the “world is going crazy because there is nothing like you right now, you are unique,” while Mandel gave his seal of approval by saying that Royal is “the biggest, most talented, most viral talent to be on that stage… you should win. Give her the million, America.”

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Shortly before her performance, the young guitarist received the surprise of her life when one of her favorite bands, The Warning, walked into her rehearsal room. A visibly emotional Royal ended up performing Kerosene – released earlier this year – alongside the Villarreal Vélez sisters.

“We’re so happy we got to meet Nene Royal and perform Kerosene together!” wrote the band on social media. “You’re such an inspiring artist with so much talent and energy. Keep rocking, Nene!! The world better get ready for you.”