Fender says it’s solved single-coil hum issues with a new breakthrough – and it could change the playing experience forever

Fender might have finally found the solution to single-coil hum with a new passive system that could have a major impact on your playing experience.

Single-coil pickups have been a huge part of Fender’s electric guitar legacy, but their inherent humming has always been a drawback.

Granted, there have been plenty of single-coil innovations over the years tasked with solving the same problem. Fender has its own Noiseless Pickup range, for example.

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But with its new Silent System, Fender reckons it’s got the perfect solution.

The system is making its debut in Limited Edition American Professional Classic Stratocaster and Telecaster models, and it swerves from the usual noiseless pickup approach we’re well used to after 80 years of problem-solving.

Instead, the Silent System is a passive, battery-free system built into the guitars, and it’s designed to cater for “almost any pickup installed,” meaning aftermarket mods shouldn’t break the silence.

The system tucks discreetly underneath the pickguard, so these two new models look no different on the outside. Take the pickguard off, and you’ll find a fairly uncanny arch-shaped cavity, with a route to the pickup selector, controls, and pickups themselves.

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(Image credit: Fender)

What exact science is going on here remains a closely guarded secret, but the system lies in waiting, ready to snuff out any unwanted hiss.

Even then, it’s perhaps a little surprising to see Fender going to new lengths to cancel hum when its Noiseless pickups have been heartily received. They’re currently on their fourth generation. We sense a shootout is on the cards.

As for the guitars, the system is making its debut on two classic Fender chapes. The Strat is obviously the biggest test, with it packing three vintage-inspired Coastline ’57 pickups, but the Teles two Coastline ’63 pickups will also be a good litmus test.

They both feature modern C-profile necks and staggered ClassicGear Tuners, coming in at $1,599.99/£1,649 apiece.

The Strat is available in Three-Color Sunburst and Daphne Blue with rosewood fingerboards, and Olympic White and Candy Apple Red for the maple ‘board fans. The Tele ties Candy Apple Red and Sonic Blue with rosewood, and Vintage Blonde and Three-Color Sunburst with maple.

(Image credit: Fender)

“The all-new offering brings the guitar community a game-changing answer to unwanted electrical hum without the need for compromise on tone, style, or even choice of pickup,” says Fender. “This innovative tech refresh is set to fundamentally change the playing experience.”

See Fender for more.

The timing of the system’s launch is also notable. Just two months ago, Fender Japan invested in modern pickup tech with its Active Modern series of guitars.

Since then, Gibson has launched its first Alnico 8 humbuckers, which it feels will be the future of tone, and collaborated with Baggs on a new state-of-the-art acoustic pickup system.

What that means is that two of the biggest guitar companies in the world are showing a commitment to the next generation of pickup tech. That’s pretty exciting.