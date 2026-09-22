Epiphone confirms Eric Clapton signature ES-335 – and guitarists can play it at the Crossroads Guitar Festival

Every edition of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival brings with it not only a jaw-loosening lineup of artists, but the debut of some killer six-strings as well.

Last month, Guitar Center unveiled its Crossroads 2026 guitar collection, featuring splashy limited-edition Eric Clapton and John Mayer models from Fender, Martin, and PRS, respectively. Not to be outdone, though, Epiphone is also getting in on the Crossroads fun.

Those attending the festival – which will take place on September 26-27 at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas – will be able to stop by something called the Gibson Booth, where, according to Epiphone, “Over 30 Gibson and Epiphone instruments will be on display and available to plug in and play.”

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

Most tantalizingly, one of these is an Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Eric Clapton 1964 ES-335TDC Reissue model, which Epiphone says will be released in summer 2027. It will be the first public appearance of the model, which is based on the somewhat mysterious ’335 that Clapton famously wielded at Cream’s farewell performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London in November 1968.

Eric Clapton wields his 1964 Gibson ES-335 onstage at Cream’s farewell performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 26, 1968 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly less famous and iconic than other Cream-era Clapton guitars – The Fool SG and his 1964 Gibson Firebird I come to mind – the ’64 ES-335 is of somewhat murky provenance. Guitar World contributor Tony Bacon wrote that it was most likely acquired by Clapton in late 1968, from guitarist Jerry Donahue.

“He really liked it,” Donahue recalled to Guitar World. “The feel, the sound – it was perfect. Certainly, it took no time at all for him to get his wallet out.”

Regardless of how and when he bought it, the guitar was in Slowhand’s possession for over 35 years, until he sold it at auction to Guitar Center, to benefit the Crossroads Center.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a full circle moment, the original guitar will also be displayed at the festival as part of its Guitar Center Experience. We can double-check for those curious, but we’re gonna go out on a limb and assume that if you tried to demo that one, you might run afoul of festival security.

We’ve no further details on the ins and outs of the replica, but it’s definitely one we can’t wait to get our hands on, given how much we’ve been impressed by other Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom creations.

For tickets and more info about the Crossroads Guitar Festival, visit its website.