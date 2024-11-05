The world’s got problems, but we could all stand to chill out a bit. That’s arguably the central premise to (Not) Rocket Science, the first single from Orange Goblin’s Science, Not Fiction album, where the veteran UK quartet implore us to live for the moment – perhaps while crankin’ up their celebratory hard rock. They sing it to us as they see it: “We’re doin’ alright.”

“It’s really just saying that the problems you’ve got today, you’re probably not going to have them anymore tomorrow,” guitarist Joe Hoare says, adding, “Life isn’t as hard as some people make it. So, ‘it’s not rocket science’ is more ‘just enjoy yourself and get on with it.’”

Fittingly enough, Hoare brings a vibrantly carefree kind of dyad bending to that punky anthem. He’ll admit, however, that this solo was an off-the-cuff outlier compared to the sculpted runs he cooked up for the rest of his band’s 10th full-length, which also delivers goth-gnarled proto-metal, chromatic stoner-isms, and epically blues-gloomed guitar work.

“I think this album’s the only one where I’ve actually sat down with a lot of the songs and planned out a solo,” Hoare says, describing his lead approach on earlier Orange Goblin releases as “Record button’s pressed, and I just go, ‘Pentatonic scale!’”

Orange Goblin - "The Fire At The Centre Of The Earth Is Mine" - Official Video - YouTube Watch On

30 years in, the record also marks the act’s first release without founding bassist Martyn Millard, who departed in 2020. His replacement, longtime friend Harry Armstrong (Blind River, Decomposed), is a natural fit – both bassists are finger-based Geezer Butler worshippers with a penchant for “that pentatonic kind of groove.”

“It was Martin that said, ‘You need to get Harry in,’ because he’s just a stupid as the rest of us,” Hoare says with a laugh.

While traditionally an SG player, Hoare leaned on a 2019 Les Paul Tribute through the Science sessions, after his number-one neck-through suffered one too many fretboard-snapping setbacks.

“It’s got a warmer, ’70s sound,” he says of the Les Paul. “I’ve got Nitro Hemi Lace pickups in [the SG], which I love, but the basic pickups in the Tribute gives the record a different flavor.”

Orange Goblin - (Not) Rocket Science - official lyric video - YouTube Watch On

Taste is obviously big with Orange Goblin these days. On top of the new album, the group recently launched their own “Rocket Science” craft lager with London beermakers Signature Brew.

“We like beer, so it was a no-brainer, really. We’re not too keen on the fruity, berry-ish beers, so we wanted a pilsner,” Hoare says of their beverage, reiterating that its straightforward flavor profile fits Orange Goblin’s aesthetic.

“It’s a pretty simple beer, I’m a pretty simple guy, and the riffs we do are pretty simple. It’s a rock ’n’ roll beer for a simple rock ’n’ roll band.”

Another way to put it: their beer is not “Rocket Science” – and it’s brewin’ alright.

Ax-ology

• GUITARS Gibson Les Paul Tribute (2019), Gibson SG Special White (1994), Gibson SG Special Brown (1998)

• AMPS Marshall JCM900 & JCM800, Victory heads, Marshall 1960A 4x4 cabs

• EFFECTS Ibanez TS9DX Turbo Tube Screamer, Frost Giant Electronics Architect of Reality, Morley wah, MXR Phase 90, Voodoo Vibe, Boss DD-3, Boss TU-2 guitar tuner