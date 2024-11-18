“It was the first day of the tour and I put them on this guitar I’d had for a while. Suddenly this alternate universe appeared for me”: Pat Metheny recently discovered an all-new Argentinian guitar string – and it inspired him to write an album

The jazz master explored the nuances of baritone guitar in his latest album, and a new set of strings from a brand he previously did not know about helped him unlock a new universe of sonic potential

Pat Metheny performs at The Bomhard Theater on October 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky
(Image credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Jazz virtuoso Pat Metheny has been exploring the nuances of the baritone guitar for the past two decades, beginning with his 2003 release One Quiet Night and continuing through to his latest album, MoonDial.

On this new record, he plays a custom-made baritone crafted by Canadian luthier Linda Manzer. However, this latest album was also the result of his quest to discover the perfect nylon guitar strings, which ultimately came by way of Argentina – and inspired a whole new body of work.

