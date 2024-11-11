“The second night after I arrived in Miami, I went to a jazz club. This guy played bass for one tune and it was like he had dropped out of a spaceship”: Pat Metheny tells the story of how he met Jaco Pastorius – and their formative years in Miami

Pastorius notably played on Metheny’s debut album, Bright Size Life, and the two would join Joni Mitchell on her Shadows and Light tour

Left- Pat Metheny playing guitar on stage circa 1970s; Right-Jaco Pastorious, performs as a member of Joni Mitchell&#039;s band at the Pine Knob Music Theater during Mitchell&#039;s &quot;1979 Tour Of America&quot; on August 11, 1979, in Clarkston, MI
(Image credit: Left-Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Right-Ross Marino/Getty Images)

At the humble age of 18, Pat Metheny had already developed a reputation as a wunderkind, with a musical talent far beyond his years. After being offered a place at the University of Miami, the young jazz guitarist dove headfirst into the city's jazz club scene – a network that would lead him to one of the most influential bassists of all time.

“It was the happiest day of my parents’ lives because I hadn’t taken a book home since I was 14, so they had resigned themselves to me never getting into college,” he tells UK outlet The Guardian in a new interview.

