“This is the way rock stars die, OxyContin”: Pete Townshend opens up about the health challenges he encountered and overcame before The Who's final bow

In the midst of what the Who have dubbed ‘The Song Is Over’ farewell tour of North America, Pete Townshend has opened up about his health and whether it really is the Who's, and Townshend's, final bow – at least in a touring capacity.

"I went through a period of feeling very depressed," he divulges in an interview with The New York Times. “And when I had the knee operation early this year, I got readdicted to painkillers. This is the way rock stars die, OxyContin.

“I’d gone through severe alcohol addiction for many years, then narcotics,” he continues. “I’d been clean for over 30 years. I called a close friend who’s working for a recovery clinic in Spain, and he got my head sorted out. I’m feeling really good at the moment.”

As for what the future lies for the Who, Townshend quips, “It’s in Roger’s hands. If we don’t extend, would we be in breach of contract? Would we be in swindle-land if we came back and played all those important venues we’ve left off the list, like Duluth?

“I’m 80, I don’t like being away from my family, my studios, my dogs, and my friends. I’m not looking to spend the next five years of my life waiting to drop dead on the stage.

“The end of the tour could give Roger and I permission never to call each other again. I hope that doesn’t happen.”

As the farewell tour rolls on, Townshend has also spoken out about his plan to experiment with “some one-man shows” in the near future and his conflicted thoughts on touring.