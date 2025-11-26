“After getting minor surgery, we hired our good friend to give us a hand”: Gojira name stand-in guitarist after Joe Duplantier undergoes hand surgery

Gojira will have a new guitarist on their next tour, as Joe Duplantier recovers from a hand injury that required surgery.

The band’s guitarist/vocalist has taken to Instagram to make the announcement, explaining how the extent of his injury has rendered him unable to perform all his parts ahead of their French tour, which starts at the Reims Arena tomorrow night (Thursday 27).

Consequently, Car Bomb riff machine Greg Kubacki has been drafted in to “give us a hand.” Despite the setback, Duplantier says spirits are high.

“Hey! I hurt my hand a few weeks ago. After getting minor surgery, I'm on the mend, but unfortunately, I won't be able to play all my guitar parts on the next tour in France,” Duplantier’s statement reads.

“No worries, though, we hired our good friend Greg of the incredible Car Bomb to ‘Give us a hand’. The mood in our camp is up there, as we're embarking on an interesting experience on our own turf. The show must go on.”

His post also includes an X-ray of his hand, as well as a photo of his current state, showing a pretty chunky cast. Notably, Duplantier says he won’t be able to play “all” his guitar parts, hinting that he can still hold a riff or two. But the cast, er, casts doubt on that. He’ll likely be on vocal duties only.

A post shared by Joseph Duplantier (@joe_duplantier) A photo posted by on

Duplantier is expected to return to full fitness next summer, when they play a massive European tour, which includes a UK stadium run with Metallica, Pantera, and Knocked Loose.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elsewhere, the Gojira guitarist opened up on the origins of his pick scrape technique, which today is as commonplace in modern metal guitar riffs as pinch harmonics in a Zakk Wylde song.