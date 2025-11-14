“After 50-plus years of an incredible journey with Deep Purple, Whitesnake, and Jimmy Page, it's time for me to hang up my platform shoes”: David Coverdale announces his retirement

Whitesnake - Fare Thee Well (Important Announcement) - Official 2025 Remix 'Forevermore' - YouTube Watch On

Legendary British rock vocalist David Coverdale has announced his retirement, bringing to a close an iconic career that has seen him perform with the biggest names in rock music.

He joined Ritchie Blackmore's Deep Purple, replacing Ian Gillan in 1973. He fronted the band for three records, including the barnstorming Burn and Come Taste the Band, their only record with Tommy Bolin.

Before the decade was out, he formed Whitesnake in 1978, a band that has played host to a legion of six-string talents, from Bernie Marsden to Steve Vai and many more beyond.

In the 1990s, he linked up with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page for the cult classic LP, Coverdale–Page. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 when Deep Purple were rightfully inducted alongside Cheap Trick and Chicago.

“After 50 plus years of an incredible journey with you with Deep Purple, Whitesnake, and Jimmy Page, the last few years have been very evident to me that it's time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans,” he says in a video statement.

“I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey. All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that. I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well.”

His announcement presumably brings Whitesnake to an end, but with no official confirmation, the door still seems slightly ajar for a possible replacement. The band launched a farewell tour in 2022, but Coverdale’s health issues forced the run to be cut short.