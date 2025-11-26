I've always wanted these iconic tube amps for my studio and with UAD plugins starting at just $29 for Black Friday, now I can have them all

Not every Black Friday guitar deal has to involve buying a new guitar, amp or pedal that will inevitably take up space; this year I’m looking for ways to upgrade my tone without adding more clutter to an already over-geared house. And I think I’ve found the solution: Universal Audio has up to 24% off its best-known guitar amp plugins .

I’ve personally had the UAD Lion ’68 Super Lead Amp and the UAD Woodrow ’55 Instrument Amplifier on my go-to list for some time, but it’s the UAD Dream ’65 Reverb Amp that I use most when I’m after “real amp feel in the box”. Honestly, it’s the best digital alternative to an actual Fender Silverface that I’ve found.

You can check out Guitar World’s 4.5-star review of these titles here .

Save 81% ($120) UAD Dream ’65 Reverb Amp: was $149 now $29 at uaudio.com I use this amp plugin when I want a clean tube combo vibe that can break into sweet overdrive and lush spring reverb plus vibrato. The realism of having the ‘65 Reverb sound in-box means I can skip the real hardware but still get that silverface feel.

Save 81% ($120) UAD Woodrow ’55 Instrument Amplifier: was $149 now $29 at uaudio.com If you want vintage tweed cleans, warm saturation or grungy drive that stays elongated, this amp covers it. Ideal for tracking bluesy leads and ambient guitar textures without the fuss of cab-IR swapping. A very useful part of the toolkit at this price.

UAD Guitar Amp Bundle: was $299 now $99 at uaudio.com This bundle brings together the Woodrow ’55, Dream ’65 Reverb, Lion ’68 Super Lead and Ruby ’63 Top Boost into one package. I’d buy this if I were building an amp-rig arsenal from scratch within the DAW: four major amp personalities for the price of two.

UA has a long pedigree with physical guitar pedal-amps and modelling that heritage into plug-ins adds something serious. These aren’t lo-fi algorithmic approximations: UA takes its decades of amp-engineering, captur­ing tube behaviour, speaker/cab interactions and mic-placement-style modelling, and wraps it into a plug-in that behaves like a tracked-through amp in the signal chain. For anyone who tracks guitars, re-amps or even builds ambient textures from guitar rigs, the fact that you can skip room noise, mic bleed or cab swapping and still get a believable tube amp tone matters.

This sale covers more than just single titles. There are bundles, variant models and top-tier amps all ready to take advantage of. The discount scale offers serious value: enough to pick up a major tone engine you’ve been hesitating on, or to fill a gap in your amp-model arsenal without compromising. If your guitar workflow lives inside the DAW, letting go of “maybe another amp plugin later” often means missing the analogue-feel magic; this sale puts several of them in reach.

Expect clean-to-crunch stacks, big plate-spring style reverb-voiced amps, classic Plexi-style rock amps, and tweed-era character. If you know the sound of a real amp, you’ll hear how UA nails it: the sag, the headroom, the interaction between preamp and power stage and the cab/mic model.

For seasoned users who already own a few amp plugs, this is the moment to round out your palette. For those upgrading or moving fully in-box, this is one of the rare times UA is offering meaningful cuts on its guitar-centric tools.

