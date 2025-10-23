“It’s something I’ve never seen in my lifetime. Biggest reunion of all time”: Johnny Marr, one of the Gallagher brothers’ earliest supporters, gives his thoughts on the cultural impact of Oasis’ reunion tour

This year’s Oasis reunion tour has been widely cited as a musical phenomenon, with many calling it the event of the year.

And after reuniting for their first shows in 16 years, who could blame fans – and those in search of a good dose of nostalgia – for the palpable excitement, really? Among Oasis’ many fans is Johnny Marr, who famously loaned a struggling Noel Gallagher a 1960 Gibson Les Paul and, later, a black 1978 Gibson Les Paul Custom, when the band was starting out.

Now, in a new Guitar World interview, Marr gives his two cents on the resounding cultural impact of the Oasis reunion tour.

“It's an amazing thing that I saw, from the minute the reunions were announced in the UK, at least three quarters of the country were cheered up,” he notes. “Because Noel's my friend, of course, to give you a serious answer, I'm very happy that he's reunited with his brother. That's a great thing, obviously, but the concerts had such an elevated atmosphere and a real positive message of the power of music.

“When I was in America, because people know that I play with Noel, so many people were telling me that they went to the concerts and how amazing these concerts were, and sometimes, it was people you wouldn't think were fans of Oasis,” he relates.

“So it became like a cultural phenomenon, with the main inspiration being about unity. That's something that is very much in need in today's world. So they've done something really great, not only for themselves, but really for a lot of people. They brought a lot of people joy. And it's something I've never seen in my lifetime. Biggest reunion of all time.”

As for whether he ever got the call to, perhaps, guest star at one of the shows, Marr replies with a laugh. “Well, there were three very, very loud guitar players up there, because Gem [Archer] has got a big sound as well, and between Bonehead [Paul Arthurs] and Noel, I think there's plenty of decent jackets up there as well. They don't need me in a good jacket either!”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In more recent Oasis news, band co-founder and rhythm guitarist Bonehead recently announced he's temporarily pulling out of the rest of the reunion shows following his cancer diagnosis.