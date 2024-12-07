“I went to this very posh house in Regent’s Park in London, knocked on the door and this 16-year-old American kid held it up. I said, ‘It’s a red guitar – I’ll have it!’” How Phil Manzanera got his trademark Roxy Music Gibson Firebird

Manzanera’s iconic Firebird has been by his side for much of his career and began life as a custom build from Kalamazoo

Phil Manzanera’s musical life has been closely tied to a very specific vintage electric guitar, which has been by the Roxy Music hero’s side for the majority of his career. It’s seen countless stages and can be heard on every single album Manzanera has ever recorded.

We’re talking, of course, about his red Gibson Firebird – and in the new issue of Guitarist, Manzanera takes a trip down memory lane and tells the story of how he got it in the first place.

