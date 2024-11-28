“An OCD through a Marshall is the Pixies sound”: Joey Santiago on why he’s a stompbox convert – but still hates the “coffee shop” chorus pedal

Features
By
published

Santiago used to make it a point of pride that he didn't have any pedals. How times change. He shows us his pedalboard and explains why he’s addicted to boosts and distortion

Joey Santiago of the Pixies plays his Bigsby-equipped Les Paul Goldtop live onstage. He wears an army shirt and cap.
(Image credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage)

“Back in the day, I took pride in having no pedals. All I had was a tuner. Now I have a crapload of pedals! I was talking to Charles [Black Francis], and he said, 'Look, we’re playing different venues all the time…' and for me, the easiest way to carve out a sound for each venue was the pedals. But I do like the tones and the variety, and now I just enjoy collecting and using pedals.

“I have a crapload of distortion and boost pedals. I’m still looking for that sound, and I’ll have slots on my pedalboard that change maybe one or two times per tour. I’ll want another sonic thing to entertain myself on stage.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.