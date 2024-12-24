“He thought it sucked and I told him to leave it alone. I was literally in tears”: Rex Brown on the Dimebag Darrell guitar solo he fought to keep on record

News
By
( , )
published

The Pantera bassist picked his favorite Dimebag guitar solo, and recalled how it brought him to tears

Rex Brown &amp; Dimebag Darrell / guitarists of Pantera
(Image credit: Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage/Getty Images)

Dimebag Darrell’s legendary guitar playing and pioneering heavy metal style is powerful enough to bring a tear to anybody’s eye, but for Rex Brown, the late Pantera electric guitar hero’s playing once made him cry for another reason altogether.

In the new issue of Guitar World, the Pantera bassist and former Dimebag bandmate was asked – alongside a huge array of other big-name guests – for his favorite Dimebag guitar solo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.