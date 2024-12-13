“I needed to have a bucket on the side of the stage because I was that sick”: Richie Kotzen on his worst-ever show, that time wildfires came for his guitar collection, and upsetting his mom by getting Purple Haze wrong

Features
By
published

Kotzen checks in to talk first guitars, first songs, and to give his younger self a little friendly advice. Plus, why didn't he take any guitars as the fire got close?

Richie Kotzen plays his signature Fender Telecaster onstage at a Leslie West tribute night.
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Image)

Richie Kotzen has a new album out. It's titled Nomad. Go check it out. It finds the Winery Dogs guitarist in fine form. But right now he is not here to talk about any of that.

No, we're taking Kotzen back to the beginning, talking about the electric guitar he learned on, and having a quick-fire profile in which he talks firsts, favorites, and resolutions on how he can get better.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Joe Matera
Joe Matera

Joe Matera is an Australian guitarist and music journalist who has spent the past two decades interviewing a who's who of the rock and metal world and written for Guitar World, Total Guitar, Rolling Stone, Goldmine, Sound On Sound, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and many others. He is also a recording and performing musician and solo artist who has toured Europe on a regular basis and released several well-received albums including instrumental guitar rock outings through various European labels. Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera has called him, "... a great guitarist who knows what an electric guitar should sound like and plays a fluid pleasing style of rock." He's the author of Backstage Pass: The Grit and the Glamour.