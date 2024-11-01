Roland Cubes, plastic pedalboards and nothing but Boss: Robert Smith’s 2024 guitar rig flies in the face of modern guitar culture – and sounds all the more majestic for it

News
By
( , )
published

As The Cure return to the stage with their first album in 16 years, their leader is employing a setup that defiantly rejects contemporary tonal wisdom

Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of The Cure perform at Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2023 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

In 2024, guitar rigs are governed by a strict set of commandments: thine pedalboard must be tidily wired and full of beautiful artwork; thou shalt use tube amps (or at least an expensive amp modeler); and that electric guitar better be in a vintage finish – ideally relic’d.

So what a joy it is to see the Cure icon Robert Smith proudly flying in the face of all these rules with a setup that is almost defiantly lo-fi.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.