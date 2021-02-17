The Cure put signed Line 6 Spider guitar amp from 2019 Disintegration show up for charity auction

A Line 6 Spider V 120 guitar amp signed by all five current members of The Cure has been put up for auction, with proceeds going towards supporting an Australian performing arts-based charity.

The amp in question was recruited by The Cure frontman Robert Smith for the band's 30th anniversary Disintegration show, during which the album was performed in its entirety.

Smith opted for the humble modeling amp for the celebratory concert at Sydney Opera House on May 30 2019, which formed part of their in-house residency during the Vivid Festival.

Arguably more comfortable in practice studios and bedrooms as opposed to the biggest stages in the world, the amps did themselves proud and justified Smith's choice, faithfully replicating many iconic The Cure tones.

On the night, Smith was swarmed by an army of Line 6 Spiders, which can be heard in action below.

It is one of five amps that were signed by the band on the night of the gig, with the unique piece of gear sporting the scrawls of Robert Smith, bass guitar guru Simon Gallup, guitarist Reeves Gabriels, keyboard player Roger O'Donnell and drummer Jason Cooper.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the Milk Crate Theatre, a Syndey-based charity that uses performing arts to support those who have lived experiences of homelessness, mental health issues, disability and experiences of trauma.

"We believe that by bringing communities together and working from a strengths-based approach, we can make positive impact on participant wellbeing," explains the Milk Crate Theatre website.

At the time of writing, the highest bid stands at $4,950 AUD, which is approximately $3,850 USD.

Head over to eBay to bid for the Line 6 Spider V 120 amp, and visit the Milk Crate Theatre for more info on the charity's mission.