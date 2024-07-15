“It’s no wonder Eddie had so much fun playing this!” Joe Satriani tackles a wealth of Van Halen classics in the first footage from the Best of All Worlds tour

By
published

Satch took on no less than 15 EVH songs in a set that was laden with Van Halen

Joe Satriani and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After months of build-up, Sammy Hagar and co. kickstarted their Best Of All Worlds tour in style over the weekend, with a Van Halen-heavy setlist.

Just over 70% of the 21-song set performed at West Palm Beach, FL on July 13 saw Joe Satriani stepping into his idol, Eddie Van Halen’s shoes – with Sammy Hagar, Montrose, and Chickenfoot material also getting an airing.

