“You can get a little bit formulaic sometimes when you know where to go next, and alternate tunings definitely take that away”: Soccer Mommy on the power of alternate tunings in pushing her songwriting capabilities

The singer-songwriter discusses how opting for left-field tunings forces guitarists to learn a whole new vocabulary, which ultimately improves their playing

Soccer Mommy performs at the All Things Go Music Festival held at Forest Hills Stadium on September 28, 2024 in New York, New York
(Image credit: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

Singer-songwriter Sophie Allison – known by her moniker Soccer Mommy – has been delivering her unique brand of indie rock while wielding a wide array of electric guitars, including a fully transparent Mustang-style build by Scale Model Guitars that was unveiled earlier this year.

Since she first emerged on the indie community's radar, one of her most distinct songwriting characteristics has undoubtedly been her guitar playing style – and her preference for alternate and open tunings.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.