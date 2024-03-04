“I was seriously excited to take this one over the finish line”: Feast your eyes on this acrylic Mustang-style build – Soccer Mommy’s out-of-this-world custom offset

Scale Model Guitars has unveiled its custom build for indie rock hero Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) – and it's an out-of-this-world, fully transparent Fender Mustang clone.

Sharing the build’s details on its Instagram account, the Nashville-based luthier has called it “a right down the middle 24” scale Mustang” build save for that standout acrylic body, which also contains subtle metallic flakes.

Aside from the attention-grabbing lucite core, the guitar also features Fralin Split Blade pickups, which are hum-free alternatives to classic single oils. It lifts its Mastery bridge and tremolo from the classic Fender Mustang design, and complements it with a maple neck and rosewood fretboard.

Fender-style control knobs are on hand for volume and tone tweaking, while a three-way switch and the guitar’s top-mounted input can be found on its bound, nitrate pickguard, which gives the guitar a unique splash of color.

The Mustang-inspired model was crafted to Soccer Mommy's specifications, and built ahead of her European tour this summer.

On Soccer Mommy’s Instagram post showcasing the uber-desirable build, her followers were quick to question the guitar’s weight. Lucite guitars such as this aren’t known for their back and shoulder-friendliness, after all, and its makers have revealed it weighs approximately 10lbs.

For context, a Les Paul typically weighs between 9-11lbs, whilst a Fender Mustang weighs around 7-8lbs.

“I was seriously excited to take this one over the finish line,” says Scale Model Guitars founder, Dave Johnson. “It’s pretty much a right down the middle 24” scale Mustang with a three-way switch on the bottom horn, but the way Sophie spec’d it out is just stunning.

“That bound nitrate guard looks incredible on clear lucite, this particular material also has metallic flakes that will sparkle under lights. This one plays with an effortless glide and these pickups have all the chime. What a fun build, thanks again, Sophie!”

Born in Zürich, Switzerland, Sophie Allison was two years old when her family moved to Nashville. The multi-instrumentalist formed indie rock outfit Soccer Mommy in 2015, with 2016 demo album, Orchid Tapes earning her a record deal with Fat Possum, through which she has released three LPs.

Allison has typically made a wide range of Fender and Novo offsets the weapons of choice for her wistfully jangly compositions, but now she has a guitar that is resolutely her own to deploy at forthcoming shows.

It certainly puts a fresh spin on a body shape championed by the likes of Kurt Cobain and Adrian Belew.

Scale Model Guitars, founded by revered guitar repairman-turned-luthier Dave Johnson builds custom guitars in Nashville. In recent years, lucite builds have become a key part of the brand’s repertoire, with Mustang-style and angular shapes among its recent creations.

Visit the company's Instagram account to explore the rest of the Scale Model Guitars collection.