“I think a lot of this stuff is tailored towards big gearheads”: Sophie Lloyd shares her ambitions to make amp modelers “more accessible”

The guitarist is an avid proponent of amp modelers – and now has her sights set on a signature plugin

Sophie Lloyd
(Image credit: Sam Cahill)

As Sophie Lloyd continues to establish herself as a bona fide solo artist – an era marked by last year’s debut album, Imposter Syndrome – the guitarist now has her sights set on amp modelers and crafting a Sophie Lloyd-approved plugin.

“I think it would be really cool to do something with an effects company like Neural DSP to make some kind of [plugin],” she tells Guitar.com. Lloyd has been a dedicated proponent of the Neural DSP Quad Cortex, so a signature plugin very much seems like the next logical step.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.